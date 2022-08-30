World Share

Opinion polls suggest former Brazilian president Lula leading in race

Brazil's top contenders for October's polls, far right President Jair Bolsonaro and left-wing former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, held their first televised debate this week. Early polls place Lula ahead in the race but analysts say the gap is narrowing. Dorothee Boulanger from Jesus College Oxford weighs in on the elections. #JairBolsonaro #Corruption #LuizInacioLuladaSilva