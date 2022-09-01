World Share

COST OF LIVING: Who are the winners and losers?

The pandemic, war in the Ukraine and climate change… seems like the perfect storm pushing the cost of living crisis across Europe. But economists say they aren’t the only reasons for those punishing price rises. Have governments ceded so much control to the so-called free market that they can’t face down the barrage of rising costs hitting their citizens? With people often being forced to choose between heating and eating? GUESTS: Nick Gardham CEO of Community Organisers Lydia Prieg Head of Economics at New Economics Foundation Renaud Foucart Senior Lecturer in Economics at Lancaster University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.