Across The Balkans: Bled Strategic Forum Held in Slovenia amid Ukraine Conflict
Leaders mostly from Central and Southeastern Europe have gathered to discuss regional issues including the Western Balkans' integration into the EU, as well as the energy and climate crises. But the Ukraine conflict and its impact on the region will likely dominate, as the conference marks its 17th year. Also, Oxford Analytics recently ranked IT company Infobip as one of the most thriving communication software companies in the Balkans. With humble beginnings as a tiny startup in 2006, Infobip now has more than 3,500 employees in over 70 offices worldwide. How did Infobip become such success story? Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
August 30, 2022
