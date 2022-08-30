World Share

Clashes in Tripoli Spark Fears of Renewed Civil War in Libya

Earlier this year, the UN gave a grave warning. That if Libya failed to hold free and fair elections soon, the oil rich country would descend into chaos. Those warnings have come true as Libya reels with a weekend of violence that left at least 32 dead. Rival factions, who were supposed to compete in elections that never took place, are instead turning to military means to settle political scores. Libya's internationally recognized government, based in Tripoli, tried to fend off an attack by a militia loyal to Fathi Bashagha. Bashagha is recognized as prime minister by a rival, eastern parliament, over the UN recognized Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who has refused to cede power. The UN's Libya mission says the latest clashes included street-to-street gun battles and heavy shelling of civilian areas. Fears are growing that Libya could return to all-out civil war. The previous round of fighting largely stopped in 2020 thanks to a ceasefire that was supposed to lead to elections late last year. That vote never took place as rival eastern and western governments failed to agree on candidates and a constitutional framework. Guests: Barah Mikail Associate Professor at Saint Louis University Ramazan Erdag Professor at Osmangazi University