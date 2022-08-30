POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN appeals for $160M to help Pakistan after deadly floods
UN appeals for $160M to help Pakistan after deadly floods
The UN is appealing for urgent help for Pakistan, after monsoon rains left a third of the country underwater. Over a thousand people have been killed since June, and tens of millions of people have been displaced. Huge swathes of farmland and infrastructure have been devastated, and the government says it will take more than 10 billion dollars to repair the damage. Kamran Yousaf has more from Islamabad.
August 30, 2022
