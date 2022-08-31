POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former PM Imran Khan set to appear in court on Wednesday
04:22
World
Former PM Imran Khan set to appear in court on Wednesday
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to appear at the country's high court in Islamabad to face charges of contempt. Khan is accused of making insulting remarks about a female judge and security officials during a speech. A court granted him bail earlier this month after another judge filed charges under the country's anti-terror law. Constitutional law professor Muneeb Qadir explains what is expected at the court. #ImranKhan #PTI #Pakistan
August 31, 2022
