World Share

MACRON IN ALGERIA

France and Algeria are trumpeting what they call a new, irreversible dynamic of progress between their countries, following Emmanuel Macron’s 3-day visit to the North African former colony. But beyond the newfound smiles and mutual admiration, what’s in it for both countries? GUESTS: Yahia Zoubir Professor of International Studies Anne-Elisabeth Moutet French Journalist Joseph Downing Senior Lecturer in International Relations at Aston University Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:00 GMT on TRT World.