Is Iraq heading to another civil war?
26:00
World
Iraq’s government descended into further political turmoil, following the announcement that Muqtada al Sadr would retire from public life. But is this a ploy to rally the Sadrists? And can the country’s fragile political framework find surer footing? Guests: Saad al Muttalibi Political Security Adviser to the Baghdad Security Council Tallha Abdulrazaq Iraqi Security and Political Analyst Borzou Daragahi International Correspondent for The Independent
April 21, 2023
