Fierce battles reported in Russian-occupied Kherson region
UN's nuclear watchdog team has arrived in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia to inspect Europe's largest nuclear power plant. It's not clear when the team will conduct its inspection. Both Russia and Ukraine say they want the visit to go ahead, but overnight there was more shelling in the area. Meanwhile Kyiv's counter-offensive in the Kherson region continues, but government officials are warning it's going to be a long campaign. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
August 31, 2022
