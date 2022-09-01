POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
IAEA team arrives at Russian-held nuclear power plant
IAEA team arrives at Russian-held nuclear power plant
A team of inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog made it to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in the south of Ukraine. At one point they had to wait hours at a checkpoint, for their own safety-- as shelling went on, in the same town as that facility. It has been at risk for months, on land now controlled by Russia. Ukraine is stepping up its counteroffensive elsewhere in the south. But the plant holds a risk far beyond its borders. Sarah Balter has more.
September 1, 2022
