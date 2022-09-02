World Share

Türkiye Says Macron Should Not Blame Other Countries For Anti-French Sentiment in Africa

Resentment towards France in large parts of Africa is growing to levels not seen in decades. That anger mostly stems from the military footprint France maintains in several of its former colonies and the close relationship the French government has held with many unpopular leaders in the region. But France's President Emmanuel Macron is blaming this rising anti-French sentiment on other countries, including Türkiye. During a recent trip to France's former colony Algeria, Macron said that a campaign by Russia, China and Turkiye, was spreading anti-French feelings on the continent. He also accused the three countries of having a neo-colonial and imperialist agenda. Türkiye's Foreign Ministry blasted Macron's remarks, saying the French leader needs to confront his own country's colonial past and to stop accusing others. France, which maintains military bases in several of its former African colonies, has seen growing resentment against its policies in the region. In Chad, anti-French protests broke out in May, following similar outbursts in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso over the past year. Guests: Anas El Gomati Director of Sadeq Institute David Otto Security Analyst