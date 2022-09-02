POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Taliban cleric among 18 Afghans killed in a blast outside a mosque
07:14
World
At least eighteen people have been killed in an explosion at a mosque in the west-Afghan city of Herat, but reports indicate that number could climb significantly. The blast hit during noon prayers, also killing Mujib Rahman Ansari, a high profile cleric close to the Taliban. Obaidullah Baheer from the American University of Afghanistan weighs in. #HeratBlast #Afghanistan #MujibRahmanAnsari
September 2, 2022
