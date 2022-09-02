World Share

Voting closes in the UK’s Conservative Party leadership contest

Voting has now closed, in the UK's conservative party leadership contest, that will determine the country's next prime minister. The winner replaces Boris Johnson, forced to resign after a series of scandals, and will be announced Monday. 11 Tory MP's threw their names in, but it boiled down to a contest between Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak. Truss is currently leading the polls. Sarah Morice takes a look.