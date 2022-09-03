World Share

A night of stargazing

The ski resort of Saklikent, Antalya, attracts thousands of astronomy enthusiasts eager to gaze at the stars at night during the Antalya Sky Observation Event. In addition to Antalya, the event is organised in Diyarbakir, in Van and in Erzurum in order to engage young people's interest in space with the introduction of Türkiye's National Space Programme. The Sky Observation Event is packed with activities, workshops and presentations about astronomy and science. #skyobservation