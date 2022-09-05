POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sri Lanka to receive $2.9B from IMF over four years
03:42
BizTech
Sri Lanka to receive $2.9B from IMF over four years
It is the worst economic crisis Sri Lanka has faced, since its independence. But now, it is finally getting a lifeline from the International Monetary Fund. Colombo will receive $2.9B in several tranches over the next 48 months. In return, the government will raise taxes, cut subsidies on electricity and petrol. It will also pass legislation to make the central bank more independent. We spoke to economist Chayu Damsinghe to get more on Sri Lanka’s economy. #SriLanka #SriLankanEconomy #IMF
September 5, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?