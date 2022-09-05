POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are rich nations responsible for Pakistan’s Floods?
26:00
World
Are rich nations responsible for Pakistan’s Floods?
Pakistani Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman tells The Newsmakers that rich, polluting countries in the West should pay for the deadly floods taking place in her country. But we ask her if her own government is doing enough to combat the problem, and whether international aid is actually reaching the people who need it. Then we ask a nuclear security expert if talks between the US and Iran are unravelling. He says such negotiations aren’t Washington’s biggest strength. Guests: Sherry Rehman Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change Peter Newman Professor of Sustainability at Curtin University Skeena Rathor Spokeswoman of Extinction Rebellion Dave Jonas Former Counsel of the National Nuclear Security Administration
September 5, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?