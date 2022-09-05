World Share

Are rich nations responsible for Pakistan’s Floods?

Pakistani Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman tells The Newsmakers that rich, polluting countries in the West should pay for the deadly floods taking place in her country. But we ask her if her own government is doing enough to combat the problem, and whether international aid is actually reaching the people who need it. Then we ask a nuclear security expert if talks between the US and Iran are unravelling. He says such negotiations aren’t Washington’s biggest strength. Guests: Sherry Rehman Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change Peter Newman Professor of Sustainability at Curtin University Skeena Rathor Spokeswoman of Extinction Rebellion Dave Jonas Former Counsel of the National Nuclear Security Administration