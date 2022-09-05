September 5, 2022
01:42
01:42
More Videos
Gas prices in Europe surge on Nord Stream shutdown
Germany has decided to keep two nuclear plants available this winter in a policy reversal, as European leaders struggle to tackle the deepening energy crisis. Moscow’s move to switch off its main gas pipeline to Europe has sent gas and power prices surging. It's also added urgency to political efforts to stem a crisis that risks turning into an economic, social and financial disaster too. Summeye Ceylan reports.
More Videos