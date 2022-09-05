What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

New UK PM Liz Truss vows fast action on cost of living

Britain's governing Conservative Party has elected Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as its new leader. The result triggers the beginning of a handover from Boris Johnson, who resigned as Prime Minister after a series of scandals. Truss will take over power at a time when the UK faces a cost-of-living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood, reports from Westminister.