Kenya Supreme Court upholds William Ruto's presidential election win

Kenya's top court has upheld William Ruto's presidential victory - and thrown out an attempt to nullify the result. It means the deputy president will have a go at the top job. Opposition leader Raila Odinga had challenged the official outcome, saying William Ruto's narrow win was due to fraud. He's respected the ruling - but says he disagrees with it. Ruto denied the allegations, but four of the seven election commissioners have disowned the results.