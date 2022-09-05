POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenya Supreme Court upholds William Ruto's presidential election win
Kenya Supreme Court upholds William Ruto's presidential election win
Kenya's top court has upheld William Ruto's presidential victory - and thrown out an attempt to nullify the result. It means the deputy president will have a go at the top job. Opposition leader Raila Odinga had challenged the official outcome, saying William Ruto's narrow win was due to fraud. He's respected the ruling - but says he disagrees with it. Ruto denied the allegations, but four of the seven election commissioners have disowned the results.
September 5, 2022
