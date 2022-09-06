POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia, China Hold Military Drills Amid Rising Tensions With the US
12:52
World
Russia, China Hold Military Drills Amid Rising Tensions With the US
Amid rising global tensions, Moscow and Beijing launched a week of military exercises. Dubbed Vostok 2022, the war games also included several ex-Soviet states, India, and Syria. The exercises took place in Russia’s far east and the Sea of Japan, involving more than 50,000 troops and 60 warships. The drills were the latest display of growing defence ties between China and Russia, as their relations with the West worsened. Guests: Elisabeth Braw Resident Fellow at AEI Jennifer Murtazashvili President at CESS
September 6, 2022
