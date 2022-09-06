World Share

What’s Behind Türkiye's Increased Diplomatic Engagement in the Balkans

In this episode, we look at Türkiye's increased diplomatic engagement in the region. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a three-nation tour of the Balkans with his first stop being Bosnia and Herzegovina. He says he will focus on security issues and economic ties during his meetings with leaders in Bosnia, Serbia and Croatia. And just days ago, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was in Belgrade, pledging Ankara will help ensure the Balkans' gas needs this winter. The visits come as the Balkans and Europe grapple with a dual crisis. Also, an electricity and heating shortage across North Macedonia has forced the government to declare a state of energy crisis. It officially began on September 1 and is set to last a month. It previously declared a 30-day crisis last November. We take a look at what it will take to solve the problem in the long run and Bekim Laci has more from Skopje. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉http://trt.world/fvfp