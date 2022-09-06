POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Around 100,000 people at risk from Pakistan’s Manchar Lake breach
06:09
World
Around 100,000 people at risk from Pakistan’s Manchar Lake breach
Authorities in Pakistan are widening a breach in the country's biggest freshwater lake. They're trying to stop the waters from overflowing. Manchar Lake in the southern province of Sindh is dangerously close to bursting its banks. Monsoon rains have been falling since June, with flooding covering a third of the nation. Environment policy analyst Dawar Butt weighs in on the situation in the flood hit-country. #PakistanFloods #MancharLake #Sindh
September 6, 2022
