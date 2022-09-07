POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
China trade data disappoints, signals global recession
03:09
BizTech
China trade data disappoints, signals global recession
Asian and European markets are down across the board, due to mounting signs that the global economy is heading for, or already is, in a recession. The latest red flag comes out of China, where exports grew just over 7% in August. That's below most projections, and far slower than July's figure of 18%. For the details, we spoke to Danni Hewson, who is a financial analyst at AJ Bell in the UK. #China #Trade #Recession
September 7, 2022
