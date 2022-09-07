POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia requests 'explanations' from IAEA on Zaporizhzhia report
03:40
World
Russia requests 'explanations' from IAEA on Zaporizhzhia report
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Moscow has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for "additional explanations" on some areas of its report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The UN nuclear watchdog has warned of a looming catastrophe if the area isn't immediately demilitarised. Alexey Muraviev from Curtin University unpacks Moscow’s interest in the facility. #Zaporizhzhia #Ukraine #RafaelGrossi
September 7, 2022
