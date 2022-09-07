POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Bangladesh PM visits India to boost bilateral relations
Bangladesh PM visits India to boost bilateral relations
Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day visit to India. She arrived in the capital New Delhi on Monday and met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The neighbours are expected to sign deals on space, energy, food, trade, connectivity and security. Ali Khan Mahmudabad from Ashoka University weighs in on the significance of this visit. #SheikhHasina #NarendraModi #India
September 7, 2022
