UN watchdog calls for safety zone around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
01:52
World
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Moscow has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for quote “additional explanations” on some areas of its report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The UN nuclear watchdog has warned of a looming catastrophe if the area isn’t immediately demilitarised. Europe’s largest nuclear plant has come under heavy shelling, with Ukraine and Russia blaming each other for the attacks. The UN chief Antonio Guterres says it’s imperative the plant be re-established as ‘purely civilian infrastructure.’ Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #Zaporizhzhia #nuclearplant #ukraine
September 7, 2022
