POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is there hope for long-lasting peace in Tigray province?
26:00
World
Is there hope for long-lasting peace in Tigray province?
A ceasefire signed in March between the TPLF and the government in Addis Ababa was meant to provide desperately needed relief for civilians in Tigray. Many hoped the truce would morph into a more permanent peace deal by finally allowing humanitarian aid to get through government blockades. But five months later, severe fighting erupted again, making basic electricity, fuel and medicine a luxury. Moreover, the rebels have threatened war if the blockade is not fully lifted. So far, the government has ‘hoodwinked the international community.’ As a truce unravels between the government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, is Ethiopia on the brink of more dangerous destabilisation and an ever more severe humanitarian crisis? Guest: Meaza Gidey Gebremedhin International Relations Specialist Ledet Muleta Founder of the Global Ethiopian Diaspora Society Tsedale Lemma Ethiopian Journalist
September 7, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?