POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Putin warns 'no gas, no oil' to countries that cap prices
02:31
World
Putin warns 'no gas, no oil' to countries that cap prices
Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut all energy supplies to Europe. Putin was responding to a question about EU plans to put a cap on Russian gas supplies, at an economic forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok. He also sought to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and criticised what he called western fever over sanctions. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
September 7, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?