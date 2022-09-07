What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Putin warns 'no gas, no oil' to countries that cap prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to cut all energy supplies to Europe. Putin was responding to a question about EU plans to put a cap on Russian gas supplies, at an economic forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok. He also sought to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and criticised what he called western fever over sanctions. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more.