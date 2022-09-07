September 7, 2022
01:25
01:25
More Videos
Disruption in healthcare facilities leaves people vulnerable in Pakistan
33 million people displaced, more than 13 hundred dead, property worth billions destroyed and a third of the country underwater. That's Pakistan today. The deadly monsoons wreacked havoc on the country's infrastructure and destroyed some healthcare facilities. The UN has warned the disruption has made pregnant women especially vulnerable. They're lacking access to the support they need. Sumeyye Ceylan reports.
More Videos