UN predicts record third straight year of La Nina weather
Record monsoon floods in Pakistan and other southeast Asian nations have affected millions, and caused billions in damages. But Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa are suffering through their worst droughts in decades. It's, displaced at least one million people. Scientists say these and other climate disasters are tied to a global weather pattern that's vulnerable to man-made global heating. Sarah Balter explains.
September 7, 2022
