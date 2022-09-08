POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Liz Truss - better than Boris?
25:55
World
Liz Truss - better than Boris?
Liz Truss is the UK's New Prime Minister, and she's already picked a fresh cabinet of MP's to help lead the way. And while she's no Boris Johnson, she did beat the better known Rishi Sunak. The decision was up to Conservative MPs only. If you're a sceptic, you'll have to wait until the 2024 election to vote in someone else! Nexus speaks to Lord Robert Hayward, a Conservative peer in the House of Lords who says we need to give Truss time, Ekansh Sharma, a former Conservative Party Candidate for Hounslow South and a Sunak supporter says we all need to put our trust in the new PM for the good of the UK, Ella Whelan, a political commentator thinks that all politicians could be more authentic and are obsessed with identity politics and Rab Hashem, a member of the successful Liz Truss leadership, believes the new cabinet is a fresh start.
September 8, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?