POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Federal Reserve hints at more rate hikes amid elevated inflation
04:20
BizTech
Federal Reserve hints at more rate hikes amid elevated inflation
Central bankers in the world's major economies are determined to bring inflation under control, even if it means sacrificing some short-term economic growth. That was made clear this week by Jerome Powell, head of the US Federal Reserve. His comments follow the move by the European Central Bank in Frankfurt to raise its benchmark rate by 75 basis points. That's the biggest hike in borrowing costs in eurozone history, with inflation in the 19-member bloc running at a record high. David Madden is a market analyst at Equiti Capital in London. He talked about possible consequences of higher interest rates. #FederalReserve #JeromePowell #InterestRates
September 9, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?