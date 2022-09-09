World Share

Can a $10M lawsuit strengthen Black Lives Matter?

Black Lives Matter activist Melina Abdullah joins us with her lawyer, to explain why she’s suing BLM executive Shalomyan Bowers. Will her high-profile legal action prove a death blow to the organisation, or could it be the reset button the movement needs? Guests: Melina Abdullah Lead Plaintiff against Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Walter Mosley Melina Abdullah’s Lawyer Kelechi Egwim Executive Director of APPEAL