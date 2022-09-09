POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Can a $10M lawsuit strengthen Black Lives Matter?
26:00
World
Can a $10M lawsuit strengthen Black Lives Matter?
Black Lives Matter activist Melina Abdullah joins us with her lawyer, to explain why she’s suing BLM executive Shalomyan Bowers. Will her high-profile legal action prove a death blow to the organisation, or could it be the reset button the movement needs? Guests: Melina Abdullah Lead Plaintiff against Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Walter Mosley Melina Abdullah’s Lawyer Kelechi Egwim Executive Director of APPEAL
September 9, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?