World Share

What Interests Does Türkiye Have in South America's Andean Region?

The Andean Community is a free trade area including Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. Now, the community says it is welcoming Türkiye as an observer member. Ankara says it will broaden its cooperation across the region and it is looking to tap the region's economic potential, while also providing development assistance and aid. Long dominated by the US, Latin American countries has seen their trade ties diversify with countries like Türkiye and China. Guests: Jose Duarte Ribeiro Lecturer at Ankara University Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Istanbul Aydin University