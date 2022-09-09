POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
New British PM Liz Truss faces worsening cost-of-living crisis
12:16
BizTech
New British PM Liz Truss faces worsening cost-of-living crisis
Before the news of Queen Elizabeth the Second's death, soaring energy and consumer prices dominated public discussion in the UK. Consumers have seen their purchasing power deteriorate at a record pace. Inflation there is running at its highest in 40 years, due mainly to the war in Ukraine, and the resulting spike in energy costs. Britain's new leader, Prime Minister Liz Truss, has made easing the burden on consumers her top priority. Paolo Montecillo has more. We spoke to economist Vicky Pryce from London and Taha Arvas from Istanbul for the details. #UnitedKingdom #LizTruss #UKEconomy
September 9, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?