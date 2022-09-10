POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Zelenskyy: More than 1,000km2 of our territory 'liberated'
02:17
World
Zelenskyy: More than 1,000km2 of our territory 'liberated'
The UN's nuclear watchdog says a serious situation has developed at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, where operators are considering shutting down the last reactor. If it is closed down, the only thing preventing a nuclear disaster would be emergency diesel generators. Ukrainian armed forces are continuing a counter-offensive in the south and the east, while also retaking territory in the northeast, around Kharkhiv. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #kharkhiv #ukraine #russia
September 10, 2022
