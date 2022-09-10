World Share

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II dies in Scotland at age 96

Here on Playback, we bring you up-to-date with the biggest stories of the week. Join us as we dive into global events around the world. This week, the longest reigning monarch of Britain, Queen Elizabeth II, has died. There's been an outpouring of grief in the UK and beyond. Her eldest son was four years old when she was crowned in 1953, and he now becomes King Charles III. Continuing in the UK, Liz Truss made her first speech from 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, saying she is confident the country can ride out its current economic storm. And finally, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ended a three-day tour of the Balkans. Its primary purpose was to increase diplomatic and trade ties in the region, but Ankara has also offered to serve as mediator in local conflicts.