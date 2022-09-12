POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is China changing internal politics in the Solomon Islands?
Is China changing internal politics in the Solomon Islands?
Parliament in the Solomon Islands has voted to delay a general election scheduled for next year. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare argued it would be logistically difficult to host the Pacific Games and an election in the same year. Asia political risk analyst Ross Feingold unpacks whether Beijing’s influence is having an impact on the island’s politics. #SolomonIslands #China #Elections
September 12, 2022
