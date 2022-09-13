World Share

Air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region

The capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region has been hit by an air strike. A hospital official there says they have received one wounded person. The latest strike comes a day after the Tigrayan rebels said they're ready for another ceasefire with government troops. David Otto from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies weighs in.