Air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region
04:03
World
Air strike hits capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region
The capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region has been hit by an air strike. A hospital official there says they have received one wounded person. The latest strike comes a day after the Tigrayan rebels said they're ready for another ceasefire with government troops. David Otto from the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies weighs in. #Airstrike #Mekelle #Ethiopia
September 13, 2022
