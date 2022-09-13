POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One - Former UN Envoy to Cyprus Alvaro de Soto
12:30
World
One on One - Former UN Envoy to Cyprus Alvaro de Soto
The referendum on the Annan Plan was the first time Cyprus' two populations —the Turkish and Greek Cypriots— were directly invited to express their preferences for a settlement. But years of negotiations came to nothing, as the Greek Cypriots roundly rejected the proposal. TRT World sat down with former United Nations Special Envoy to Cyprus, Alvaro de Soto to talk about why the Annan Plan failed. #cyprusconflict #annanplan #referendum
September 13, 2022
