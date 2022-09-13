World Share

Has the Arab League Lost Its Relevance?

Türkiye has rejected a statement made by the Arab League during a recent meeting in Cairo. The statement said Türkiye was 'interfering in the internal affairs of Arab countries' which Ankara rejected. Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said that the group's decisions were taken under the influence of narrow-minded, short-term interests. Today, the Arab League has 22 members and meets regularly to address decades-old challenges that have plagued the region. Critics argue the Arab League's influence has waned in recent years. We ask if the regional group still holds relevance. Guests: Abdennour Toumi North Africa Studies Researcher at ORSAM Riccardo Fabiani Project Director at North Africa International Crisis Group