Türkiye Warns Greece of Consequences Over Its Recent Provocations
Türkiye's Coast Guard says that Greek ships opened fire on a cargo vessel in international waters on Saturday. No casualties were reported. The latest incident comes amid tensions between Türkiye and Greece. Ankara has says Athens is illegally militarizing islands in the Aegean, committing repeated airspace violations, and harassing Turkish fighter jets. Greece has denied the accusations and has sought support from NATO and EU countries to pressure Türkiye. We take a look at how dangerous this latest incident is and whether Athens is raising the stakes in the Aegean. Guests: Sean Michael Cox Senior Advisor at the Global Policy Institute Yucel Acer Professor at Yildirim Beyazit University
September 13, 2022
