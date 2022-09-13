POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
State funeral for Queen Elizabeth to be held September 19
02:07
World
State funeral for Queen Elizabeth to be held September 19
The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth has arrived in London ahead of the state funeral next Monday. It will lie overnight in Buckingham Palace before being taken to Westminster Hall on Wednesday where it will lie in state. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past it. King Charles earlier visited Northern Ireland, a part of his kingdom that has had a troubled history. He met politicians from all parties and then attended a church service in Belfast. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
September 13, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?