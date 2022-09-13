World Share

State funeral for Queen Elizabeth to be held September 19

The coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth has arrived in London ahead of the state funeral next Monday. It will lie overnight in Buckingham Palace before being taken to Westminster Hall on Wednesday where it will lie in state. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past it. King Charles earlier visited Northern Ireland, a part of his kingdom that has had a troubled history. He met politicians from all parties and then attended a church service in Belfast. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.