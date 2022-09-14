POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Why would Armenia want to derail the peace process?
05:05
World
Why would Armenia want to derail the peace process?
The latest fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia shows just how fragile attempts at a peace process have been since the end of the war in November 2020. Since then the leaders of both countries have had several meetings, but still seem a long way from a lasting deal. Rusif Huseynov, director of the Topchubashov Center, a Baku-based think-tank, weighs in. #Armenia, #Azerbaijan #borderclashes
September 14, 2022
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?