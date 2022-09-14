Can SCO summit lead to a new world order?

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Could the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan provide a real counterweight to NATO, with leaders from China and Russia, India, Pakistan, and Iran? We ask if they can put aside their differences to form a new world order. Guests: Andrew Leung China Analyst Ian Bond Director of Foreign Policy at the Centre for European Reform Tom O'Connor Senior Foreign Policy Writer for Newsweek Magazine