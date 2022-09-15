POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall until Monday's funeral
Queen Elizabeth's coffin is now lying in state in London's Westminster Hall. It was taken there in full ceremonial procession with King Charles and other royal family members following behind on foot. The public can now view the coffin until the funeral on Monday. Thousands of people have already been waiting for days to pay their final respects. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London.
September 15, 2022
