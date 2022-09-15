POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Millions in desperate need of food and safe drinking water
World
Millions in desperate need of food and safe drinking water
Pakistan's prime minister has vowed to compensate the homeless to ensure they can rebuild after the country's worst-ever floods. Officials are warning it could take up to six months for the flood waters to recede. Almost 1,500 people have been killed, but with 33 million directly affected, the death toll could rise as a health crisis unfolds. Jaffar Hasnain reports from Jamshoroo in Pakistan.
September 15, 2022
