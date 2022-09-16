World Share

Why is Poland demanding reparations from Germany?

Poland estimates the cost of World War II Nazi occupation at more than a trillion dollars -- and its ruling political party is demanding Germany pays reparations. But why seek compensation now, some 70 years after the fact? And what does this mean for the already fraught relationship between Poland and Germany, in particular with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine? Guests: Mateusz Piatkowski Assistant Professor at University of Lodz Katarzyna Zechenter Assistant Professor at University College London Aleks Szczerbiak Professor at University of Sussex Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcasted out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 16:30 GMT on TRT World.