Have US Republicans gone too far with the immigration debate?
03:16
World
Have US Republicans gone too far with the immigration debate?
The number of undocumented migrants crossing the US-Mexico border has steadily increased under the Biden Administration, with more than 1.8 million this year alone. Some Republicans are trying to capitalise on the anti-immigrant sentiment by taking dramatic steps such as sending buses and planes full of undocumented immigrants to cities run by Democrats. TRT World's Ahad al-Fadhli. reports.
September 15, 2022
