What kind of evidence are retreating Russian soldiers leaving behind?
07:03
World
What kind of evidence are retreating Russian soldiers leaving behind?
Ukrainian President Zelenskky calls retreating Russian soldiers weaklings who fight civilians. He says missile strikes on a reservoir dam in his home town deliberately targeted civilians, causing many to be placed under evacuation orders. Danylo Mokryk, Bihus investigative reporter weighs in on alleged atrocities committed by retreating Russian troops. #Russia #KryvyiRih #atrocities
September 15, 2022
